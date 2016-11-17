Snow forecast for parts of Yorkshire tomorrow

SNOW is forecast to hit the Pennines tomorrow with icy patches expected across Yorkshire.

Forecasters warned that snow could arrive in parts of the UK overnight, with the Pennines expected to receive several centimetres.

The Met Office said: “This Evening and Tonight: Cold overnight with clear spells and wintry showers continuing, these mainly in the west and falling as snow over hills. Brisk winds will ease which will allow a frost and some icy patches to form. Minimum Temperature 1 °C. The news comes after chaos hit parts of Wales with winds of up to 94mph after what was described as a “tornado” left properties damaged and tore down trees.

The seaside town of Aberystwyth bore the brunt as the powerful gusts swept across the area, prompting a host of road closures.

Police said no injuries had been reported, but a number of caravans were overturned around the town and several roofs were left damaged.

Witnesses reported a tornado hitting the area, but the Met Office and Meteogroup said they had yet to confirm the reports.

Smashed windows and the wreckage of one overturned caravan were pictured on social media, while another video showed a metal frame being blown down some steps.

Thomas Scarrott, 34, who was at the Clarach Bay caravan site, said: “The park is closed at the moment, but if this happened during the peak time then I think we would have been in a bit of trouble.”