SNOW: More snow forecast and yellow weather warning issued for Yorkshire

A yellow weather warning has been issued in Yorkshire after snow fell in parts of the county overnight and today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Yorkshire. It means drivers have been warned to take care on roads which could become treacherous as temperatures plunge.

The warning is: "Wintry showers, continuing during Friday and overnight, will lead to the possibility of ice forming as temperatures fall this evening and overnight.

"This will occur primarily on untreated surfaces but perhaps also where grit is washed off by frequent showers.

"Additionally, 1-3 cm of snow may accumulate on hills above around 150 m and more than 5 cm above 400 m. Some of the heaviest showers could produce slushy conditions even at low levels. Please be aware of possible tricky travel conditions."

Overnight, snow blanketed parts of Yorkshire - as seen in this photo taken on the Yorkshire Dales this morning.

The forecast for Leeds today is: "Wintry showers, locally heavy with thunder, will continue to affect the high ground of the Pennines.

"Feeling very cold with brisk winds. Eastern areas will be drier with isolated showers, sunny spells and lighter winds, but still cold. Maximum Temperature 5 °C."