So why is Hollywood star Russell Crowe a Leeds United fan?

Russell Crowe is set to play a gig in Leeds tonight with his band, Indoor Garden Party.

But what some may not realise is that the Oscar-winning Hollywood film star is also a Leeds United fan - despite being born in New Zealand.

The Gladiator actor’s allegiance to the Elland Road club has been documented over the years, but why exactly is he such a fan?

“When I was a kid in Sydney, after playing sport on a Saturday morning, there was Match Of The Day on TV,” he said.

“In the early 1970s Leeds was a dominant team and they were featured every other week [this was when MOTD was literally one match from that day, not a collective highlights reel]; So I chose Leeds as my team”

And the allegiance never wavered. In fact, the star seriously weighed up whether to buy the club in 2015, asking his millions of Twitter followers if he should take the plunge.

I looked into it quite seriously with a group of people,” he said. I firmly believe it’s the great sleeping dinosaur of English football.

“When I started to evaluate the cost of time to my family, I realised that the challenge was beyond me.”

Of course, with Andrea Radrizzani coming along this year, it looks like that sleeping dinosaur may have awoken once more...