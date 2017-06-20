Software firm Opal Wave reports rising tide of revenue

Business software consultants Opal Wave has reported a 35 per cent increase in turnover during the 2016-17 financial year.

The firm, based in Bradford’s Peckover Street, specialises in business planning and consolidation applications, and saw its income rise from £3.02m to a record £4.08m during 2016-17.

This performance followed a 50 per cent increase from £2.04m in the previous year.

Opal Wave also attracted new clients in the shape of investment management company Polar Capital and multinational support services specialist Babcock international Group, among others.

Simon Bell, Opal Wave sales and marketing director, said: “We’re delighted that our blend of outstanding technical expertise, understanding of clients’ business needs and commitment to excellent customer service continues to see our company grow very rapidly.

“Although we’re never complacent, we see no reason why our obviously successful formula shouldn’t continue to attract and retain outstanding clients in the future.”