Software firm Proactis sees revenues increase

S​oftware firm Proactis saw earnings and revenues increase but reported an operating loss which the company says was down to administrative expenses related to acquisitions.

The ​Wetherby-based firm said revenue increased by 31 per cent to £25.4m in the year to July 31, 2017, up from £19.4m the previous year.

Proactis reported underlying growth of 9 per cent for the same period and said EBITDA increased by 49 per cent to £7.9m, from £5.3m in 2016.

However, it also reported statutory operating loss of £2.6m, having made a profit in 2016 of £1.9m. The company said this was due to non-recurring administrative expenses related to acquisitions.

In July, Proactis agreed to acquire US-based spend management solutions company Perfect Commerce in a deal worth over £100m.

The firm also picked up e-procurement business Millstream Associates in November 2016.

Alan Aubrey, chairman of Proactis, said: “The strong trading and financial performance has set a positive tone for what is set to be an exciting year ahead following the group’s transformational acquisition of Perfect Commerce post period end.

“Commercial progress was at normalised levels during the year with a strong performance in terms of new names, upselling and customer retention and future performance underpinned with high levels of forward visibility through recurring contracted income.

There was a substantial improvement in the rate of profitability, both organically and as a result of the inclusion of the higher margin Millstream business.

“The acquisition of Millstream was the fifth acquisition in a three-year timeframe and, given the encouraging post-acquisition performance, the group has, once again, demonstrated its ability to implement optimal integration strategies.

“The group is now engaged heavily in the integration process with Perfect as it looks to realise the synergistic benefits of the acquisition, with its track record holding the Group in good stead.

“The board is encouraged by the early stage progress it has achieved and also by trading in the first months within the Group, which has been in line with its expectations.

“M&A remains a fundamental part of the Group’s growth strategy with a pipeline of opportunities under review.”