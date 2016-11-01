Soldiers of all faiths join for special event

MORE THAN 60 soldiers attended an interfaith study day to gain a greater understanding of the different religions in the service.

The event at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate featured talks by faith leaders and soldiers who answered questions on how they practice their faith while serving their country.

There were discussions on Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh faiths, Afro-Caribbean culture and the historical contribution of ethnic minorities to the armed forces.

Welfare and recruitment teams from across the British Army also gained a better understanding of how they could engage with different religious communities at the event which was a first for 4th Infantry Brigade.

Event organiser Lieutenant Colonel Mark Hunter said: “We would like an Army which is more reflective of society.”