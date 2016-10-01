Some Yorkshire councils ‘still helping with flood recovery effort’ as toll of storms is shown

New analysis has shown the devastating toll that last year’s floods had across Yorkshire.

A survey by the Local Government Association (LGA) released today reveals that around 3,224 homes and 1,638 businesses in the region were swamped after storms Desmond, Eva and Frank swept across the country.

Calderdale was the worst-hit area in Yorkshire, with 2,135 homes and 945 businesses flooded after the deluges.

More than 15,000 homes and businesses were flooded in areas across northern England, according to the LGA’s snapshot survey.

Martin Tett, LGA environment spokesman, said: “Councils are doing everything they can to protect households and businesses from the possibility of further devastating flooding this winter.

“Such was the severity of last year’s storms, some councils, who have experienced significant reductions to their core funding, are still helping residents to recover even now.”

In Leeds, 298 homes and 375 businesses were affected. This compares to 404 and 96 in North Yorkshire, around 350 and 157 in York and 37 and 65 in Kirklees.

A Government flood resilience review has warned that over the next decade there is a “non-negligible chance” of an event similar or even greater in scale than the floods in 2015.