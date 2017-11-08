South Yorks health centres to create thousands of jobs

Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park has unveiled plans to create thousands of job with two new healthcare research and innovation centres on its site.

The Centre for Child Health Technology (CCHT) is being led by Sheffield Children’s Hospital. It will see experts from the NHS, private sector and academia developing cutting edge technology for the benefit of children and young people. Plans for research and innovation cover long-term conditions such as asthma, diabetes, epilepsy, neurodisability and mental health disorders that affect millions of children.

Sheffield Children's Hospital's proposed Centre for Child Health Technology at the Olympic Legacy Park.

Meanwhile the Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Research and Innovation Centre (ORRIC) is led by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and will promote similar collaborative research to address some of the most common yet debilitating musculoskeletal injuries and conditions such as those affecting the spine, hips and elbows.

They would be close to the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre underpinned by the potential for strong public-private sector partnerships to improve public health services and to reduce NHS costs.

It is estimated that these investments on the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park – designed to deliver improvements in public health as a tangible legacy of the London 2012 Olympic Games – will create the equivalent of 3,465 full time jobs by 2027, including 348 professional roles. Up to 1,340 construction-related jobs are envisaged.

It is further predicted that each £1 of public investment will generate around £14.50 towards the economy by 2042.

The overall design of Sheffield's planned Olympic Legacy Park

Richard Caborn, Project Lead of Sheffield OLP, has written to the Secretary of State for BEIS and Health along with the Chancellor of the Exchequer requesting consideration for these two projects to be included in the Governments Industrial Strategy and Life Sciences Industrial Strategy.

Mr Caborn, a former Sheffield MP and Sports Minister, said: “These two Centres are the latest evidence of Sheffield taking a world leading role in tackling a range of health issues and encouraging people to live healthier and more fulfilled lives. Not only will they ensure a firm and lasting legacy from the 2012 London Olympics, but together they will make a significant contribution to the objectives outlined in a number of key Government and NHS health and business strategies.”