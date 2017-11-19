South Yorkshire beauty queen takes THIRD place in Miss World final

A South Yorkshire beauty queen beat fierce competition to take third place at the Miss World final in Sanya, China last night.

Stephanie Hill, a former Miss South Yorkshire, was crowned Miss England at a glittering awards ceremony earlier this year.

22-year-old Stephanie, just missed out on the title of Miss World and was awarded third place, beaten only by Miss India, Manushi Chhillar, who took the crown, and Andrea Meza, of Mexico who came runner-up.

Contestants from more than 100 countries took place in the 67th annual competition.

After scooping the top prize, Manushi tweeted: "Thank you, everyone, for your constant love, support and prayers!"

She added: This one's for #India."

Miss England, and former Miss South Yorkshire, Stephanie Hill, beat hundreds of contestants to take come third in the Miss World final

It's been 17 years since the country has won the title, according to the Miss India twitter account, and the sixth time an Indian woman has been crowned the winner.

Stephanie, who stands at 5.11 feet tall is currently studying BSc(Hons) Radiotherapy and Oncology, with the intent of studying a masters in Translational Oncology and hoping to work towards her dream career in cancer research.

Before winning the coveted crown of Miss England, she had tried numerous times. She was Miss Chesterfield 2014, Miss South Yorkshire 2015 and Miss Miss York 2016. She was also a finalist in the Blue Chip All Star TV series.

Stephanie, who hails from Derbyshire, was awarded the prestigious title of Miss England after impressing the judges and along the way scoring best in three award rounds such as Miss Beautiful Hair, Miss Eco Wear and Miss Brainy Beauty.