South Yorkshire commuters set for more disruption ahead of fresh Northern Rail strikes

Commuters in South Yorkshire are being warned of more disruption ahead of fresh Northern rail strikes next week.

The rail operator has released the first of its train timetables for the Yorkshire and North East areas during planned RMT strike action taking place on Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 October.

The train operator aims to run around 1,200 services across the north - 46 per cent of its normal timetable, on both days between 7am and 7pm.

But Northern expects all services to be extremely busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods, and is advising customers to allow extra time to travel and consider whether their journey is absolutely necessary.

RMT strike action is also taking place on Merseyrail, Southern and Greater Anglia on 3 and 5 October.

Details of the revised timetables can be found on Northern’s industrial action page at northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction.

Richard Allan, Northern’s deputy managing director, said: “Customers can be assured that we are doing all we can to keep them on the move on 3 and 5 October.

"We are focusing on maintaining a train service on our busier routes between 7am and 7pm, with replacement bus services available where trains aren’t running. Information is being displayed on posters at stations and colleagues will be out across the network supporting customers on their journeys.

“We ask everyone to take time to plan ahead, keeping checking services on our website, and consider whether their journey needs to be made.”

RMT’s planned strike action comes as Northern is modernising its network. The programme will see 98 new trains, 243 updated trains, faster and more frequent services, more space for customers, and better stations. Staff will be more visible and available than ever before as part of the plans.

Richard Allan, added: “We want to make changes to the on-board role to make it fit for the future, better supporting customers on trains and at stations. While this strike action is disruptive, we remain firmly focused on delivering a better service for our customers. RMT continues to reject our offers to talk and we are disappointed that the union has called this further strike action. We are still prepared to guarantee jobs and current pay for all our conductors for the next eight years and urge RMT to be open to discussions about the future.”

Customers who travel on 3 or 5 October and experience delays of 30 minutes or more, can claim compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme. Those with season tickets that don’t include buses, trams or ferries, who decide not to travel due to strike action, can also claim compensation. All claims can be made using Northern’s Delay Repay process on Northern’s website or by collecting a form at any staffed station.