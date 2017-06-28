South Yorkshire man accused of raping two girls under 16

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, as part of an ongoing investigation into historical child abuse in South Yorkshire.

The National Crime Agency arrested the man yesterday on suspicion of rape and conspiracy to rape two girls under 16 between 2000 and 2003.

The man was interviewed and later released under investigation.

A total of 24 men have been arrested and seven individuals charged with 42 offences during the Operation Stovewood investigation, examining child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013

Officers have dealt with more than 200 victims and survivors so far.