South Yorkshire Police officer charged with causing injury by dangerous driving after investigation into Sheffield smash

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with causing injury by dangerous driving after the patrol car he was driving collided with another vehicle, causing the motorist serious injuries.

PC Gareth Lee, 26, is facing the charge following an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.



The driver of a Vauxhall Astra suffered significant spinal injuries when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a police car driven by PC Lee on 23 October 2016.

The collision took place at the junction of Bellhouse Road and Ecclesfield Road in Sheffield. A passenger in the car was also injured but not seriously.



The IPCC investigator examined data evidence relating to the speed of the police vehicle and interviewed PC Lee under criminal caution, as well as taking statements from the driver and passenger who were in the Astra.



After reviewing the evidence gathered by the IPCC the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge against PC Lee. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on 20 June.

