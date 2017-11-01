South Yorkshire residents to get a say in devolution dispute

South Yorkshire residents could be given an opportunity to weigh in on the future of devolution in the region as council leaders seek a solution to the current stand-off over the prospect of a pan-Yorkshire deal.

Councillors in Barnsley and Doncaster will next week be asked to approve plans for a mini-referendum in an effort to determine which of the two devolution models have the public’s support.

The move forms the latest development in the region’s devolution saga, after the apparent collapse of £900m Sheffield City Region deal.

Both Barnsley and Doncaster council leaders have made it clear that they favour a One Yorkshire option, but argue local people should be given a say on what will be a “generation changing decision”.

“I have made it plain that I personally believe a wider Yorkshire deal is the better solution for Doncaster, its people, communities and businesses,” said Doncaster mayor Ros Jones.

“However... this is one of the biggest questions Doncaster has faced and I want the voice of local people to be heard.”

“The debate has been going on for many months and it’s clear that there are different perspectives across the city region and a difference of opinion with central government,” added Barnsely council leader Sir Stephen Houghton.

“While this decision is not legally binding on the council... we will do our best to respect the outcome and do all we can to make sure that it’s achieved.”

South Yorkshire council leaders first signed-up to the Sheffield deal back in 2015,with the backing of the then-Chancellor George Osborne.

The settlement showed signs of faltering back in July after Ms Jones published a letter expressing her doubts about the suitability of the bid.

This led to a souring of the relationship with Sheffield council leader Julie Dore, but the crunch point came two months later when Ms Jones and councillor Houghton voted against proceeding with the next stages of the deal.

Since then, 17 local authorities in the wider Yorkshire area have come together to push for a region-wide agreement– but Sheffield and Rotherham remain firmly committed to the original bid.

Local Government ministers have also made it clear that they want to see the South Yorkshire deal succeed, and mayoral elections are still due to take place next year.

However, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has agreed to meet with local leaders and MPs to discuss the alternative proposals, and ministers have indicated they would be willing to consider another Yorkshire deal in future.

Barnsley and Doncaster councillors are due to discuss the devolution poll during a meeting of their respective councils next Thursday.

If approved, the vote is expected to take place some time in December.