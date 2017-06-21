South Yorkshire road closed by police after serious crash

A road in South Yorkshire has been closed following a serious crash earlier today.

Rotherham North LPT tweeted at 11.45am to warn motorists that Cemetery Road, Wath, had been partially blocked due to a crash.

Travel South Yorkshire have warned that buses in the area have been diverted along Sandygate due to the "serious RTC".

Police and an ambulance are in attendance and a picture taken from the scene shows extensive damage to both the cars involved.

Officers said they were called to the scene at around 10.45 this morning to reports of a damage only collision. They have confirmed that there were no injuries in the crash.