South Yorkshire woman dies after motorbike collides with lamppost

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of the female motorbike rider who collided with a lamppost in Swinton earlier this week.

The incident happened at 11.40am on Tuesday 23.

South Yorkshire Police said that a black Honda motorbike was travelling along Piccadilly Road, Swinton, when it collided with a lamppost near to junction with Valley Road.

The 33-year-old woman riding the bike has been named as Gemma Louise Hall, from Swinton.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but sadly died in hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The bike was travelling towards Wentworth Road.

Police officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened and also those who stopped at the scene to help, particularly the driver of a white car.

If you have any information about the collision or helped, call 101 quoting incident number 436 of August 23, 2016.