Sowerby Bridge man arrested in national investigation into extreme right wing group

A Sowerby Bridge man is among 11 people who have been arrested across England and Wales as part of a national investigation into the extreme right group National Action.

National Action are an extreme right wing group that were proscribed in the UK in December 2016.

As part of coordinated activity, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East and North West, supported by Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit and Wiltshire Police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Sowerby Bridge on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

A 26-year-old man from Leeds (West Yorkshire) on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act

Eleven properties are being searched across a number of force areas in England and Wales.

The arrests follow activity earlier this month by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden has recently been appointed as the new Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East (North East Counter Terrorism Unit). DCS Snowden said: "Today's arrests are part of coordinated action by the national Counter Terrorism network and UK policing.

"Those who promote extreme right wing views are looking to divide our communities and spread hatred. This will not be tolerated and those who do so must be brought to justice.

"Anyone with any concerns about this or any potential extremist activity should contact police on 101 or in confidence on 0800 798 321. In an emergency always call 999."

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu for The Metropolitan Police, said: "CT policing is committed to tackling all forms of extremism that threatens public safety and security. Investigations relating to alleged extreme right wing activity are pursued with the same level or resource and vigour as other ideologies, in order to bring suspected offenders before the courts.

"Today's arrests, while resulting from two separate investigations, have been coordinated by our officers across a number of forces. This maximises operational effectiveness for police and minimises disruption for the local communities."

The other arrests include a 24-year-old man from Seaforth on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (Section 5 of the TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);

A 23-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);

A 33-year-old man from Prescott on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);

A 31-year-old man from Warrington on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);

A 35-year-old man from Warrington on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);

A 22-year-old man from Lancashire has been produced from prison for police interview on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);

A 28 year old man from Swansea (South Wales) on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act and under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, possession of terrorism material/documents

A 23 year old man from Swansea (South Wales) on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act

A 30 year old man from Wiltshire on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act