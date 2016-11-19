Sowerby Bridge robbery: Do you know these people?

DETECTIVES have revealed CCTV images of people they want to speak to in connection with a robbery from a teenager.

The 17-year-old victim was grabbed around the throat before her attackers searched her bag and escaped with cash.

Police have released a series of CCTV images of people they want to speak to in relation to a robbery in Sowerby Bridge

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on October 26 as the teenager was waiting for a bus between Station Road and West Street.

Detective Constable Gordon Little of Calderdale CID said; “This was an incredibly frightening experience for the victim, who was understandably distressed. I am certain that someone will be able to identify the people pictured in the CCTV, or who will be able to provide information that can assist us with our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 13160516607 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.