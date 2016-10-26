Specialist team rescue injured woman from Bradford roof

A specialist rescue team was drafted in to help paramedics get an injured woman off a roof in Bradford.

The Technical Rescue Unit, which is based in Cleckheaton, joined crews from the city’s fire station at the scene in Oak Lane, Manningham.

They had been called by paramedics at 9.25am when it became clear they would need help.

The woman had fallen onto a flat roof, which was around 6ft above the ground.

Firefighters helped to put her onto a longboard and then lifted her off the roof.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the woman had been taken to hospital by ambulance.