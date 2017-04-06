Specialist tools stolen by thieves during Sheffield building site break-in

Valuable tools have been stolen by thieves after a break-in at a building site in Sheffield.

The theft happened in Eyre Lane, overnight between Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

Police said the thieves stole specialist tools, as well as a significant amount of cash from the building site.

They are now appealing for witnesses in the area who may have seen suspicious activity or been offered similar items this week.

Tools stolen include two GX120 Hilti nail guns, four SD5000 Hilti drywall cordless screw guns, Hilti hammer drills, a De Walt spot laser and various other hand tools and specialist equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 310 of 1 April 2017.