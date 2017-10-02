Spider invasion: 150 million sex-starved spiders invading homes across Leeds and UK

Huge spiders have been spotted in Leeds and across the UK as spider season has officially begun.

Every year, approximately 150 million spiders head towards our houses to find a mate for the winter - usually as the weather turns slightly colder at the beginning of autumn.

People afraid of spiders (isn't that all of us?) dread this time of year, the official start of Spider Season™.

House spiders will remain in their webs in sheds, garages and wood piles during the summer, until going on the hunt for a mate in autumn.

That means they'll be moving into your house in the hope of getting some action.

Despite their fearsome looks, house spiders aren't dangerous - and can be safely taken back to the garden with a glass and a bit of paper (but you might want to close your windows).

How to keep spiders at bay

-Fill a spray bottle with a mixture of roughly half water and half white vinegar. Avoiding varnished surfaces, spray the mixture in corners and cracks. Alternatively, as strong smells are believed to deter spiders, try mixing natural oils like peppermint, lavender, rose oil, tea-tree and cinnamon into spray bottles and follow the same method.

-Seal off your home by filling cracks and crevices around doors and windows which spiders could crawl through.

-Do you still have cardboard boxes around from your move? If so, spiders like these, so where possible, empty and dispose of them. Try to use plastic boxes as an alternative storing solution.

-Plant mint, lavender or both underneath or near windows as the strong smells will deter spiders.

-Spiders also dislike citrus, so rub peel from lemons or limes along skirting boards and window sills. You can also try lemon-scented cleaners and furniture polish.

-It has been said that spiders hate garlic, so place crushed cloves into a spray bottle filled with water and spritz in corners, floors and skirting boards.

-Dust and vacuum regularly to get rid of webs and de-clutter your house as much as possible to reduce the number of places a spider can hide.