Sponsorship kickstarts Christmas event

YORK’S Ultra Fibre Optic from TalkTalk has been announced as the main sponsor of a new festive event in the city.

Christmas at York Museum Gardens is a display of lights, colour and music as the venue is transformed into a magical after-dark illuminated Christmas experience.

Visitors will step in to a fairy-tale Christmas village, including a vintage funfair ride, colourful face painting and food stalls. One of the main attractions is a large-scale neon installation by local artist, Richard Wheater, helping to bring the gardens to life.

A mystical UV light pathway will guide visitors underneath tree canopies drenched in colours and children can unearth hidden Christmas messages in a game of hide and seek. The trail leads to Father Christmas’ secret hut and then to an enchanting tunnel of light.

Richard Sinclair, TalkTalk general manager for York’s Ultra Fibre Optic, said: “It is a great pleasure to support such a brilliant and exciting event for York especially in the event’s first year.

“We’re helping to transform York into a digital city by bringing the UK’s fastest and most reliable Ultra Fibre Optic broadband to homes and business across the city and so we’re committed to investing in the community and supporting fantastic events such as this.

“Christmas at York Museum Gardens is sure to be an enchanting experience for all visitors.”

The company is also sponsoring Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland at York Designer Outlet which opens on Saturday, November 18.

The ice rink is surrounded by an illuminated forest, log cabins, café and a giant 30ft Christmas tree as its centrepiece.

York’s Ultra Fibre Optic is being rolled out across the city over the next two years.