Staithes - the village still drawing in artists after centuries of inspiration

CENTURIES of art in Staithes was celebrated this weekend as more than 150 artists transformed homes, garages and even garden sheds into pop-up galleries.

The sixth Staithes Festival of Art and Heritage saw 157 artists exhibit work in 98 different venues across the village.

Emma Green's Willow Hares on display at the Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage 2017. Picture: Ceri Oakes

The fishing village is well known for the ‘Northern Impressionists’ who gathered in the area to paint in the Victorian era, but the connection between art and the scenic village goes back even further.

Al Milnes, the owner of Staithes Gallery and co-chair of the festival committee, said: “We are very much aware of the connection Staithes has with art, which goes back a long time even before the Staithes artists.

“George Weatherill, who was known as the Turner of the north, was here in the early 1800s. The village has always had an appeal to artists and it continues to draw them here today.

“Now, the festival sees artists on site where they are exhibiting, which is particularly good for those who are just starting out as they’re able to get immediate feedback on their work, and sell it too.”