Standards committee probe into offensive Jo Cox remarks

Shamed councillor Dominic Peacock could be asked to resign today at a standards committee hearing into offensive remarks made about murdered MP Jo Cox.

Coun Peacock caused widespread outrage by posting on Facebook that he had “just donated the steam of my p***” to the memorial fund of Ms Cox.

Jo Cox

The East Riding and Beverley town councillor also posted: “I am sick and tired of this woman’s death being used against the (sic) brexit cause anyway if it gets a frown off the vile Kate (sic) Omara I must be doing something right.”

He had allegedly, according to a complainant, also called women “silly cows.”

A police investigation took place following the comments made by Cllr Peacock on social media. The 60-year-old was voluntarily interviewed on July 1 before being cautioned for a Section 5 Public Order.

Coun Peacock, who has only attended one meeting in six months, but continues to claim expenses, has already been expelled by the local and national Conservative party.

It also sparked more than 20 complaints to the East Riding Council.

An investigation by East Riding Council’s monitoring officer found Coun Peacock “failed to treat others with respect and conducted himself in a manner that could reasonably be regarded as bringing his office or authority into disrepute.”

It added: “The comments trivialised the murder of Jo Cox and the memorial fund set up in her memory.

“The remarks were an insult to the memory of a young woman who died in shocking circumstances and an insult to those who set up and donated to the memorial fund.”

It said the comments relating to the actress Kate O’Mara were “vile” and those about women demonstrating a “dismissive and disrespectful attitude to an individual and women in general.”

The committee is expected to rule today on what sanctions he should face. Their powers are limited but it is believed councillors could call on him to resign.

Coun Peacock has not responded to the committee’s requests for comments and it is not known whether he will appear at this afternoon’s meeting.

Beverley and Holderness Labour Party spokesman George McManus said: “It’s a bizarre situation that there is no mechanism for the removal of such an odious individual who doesn’t represent his constituents or their views and is still being paid from our taxes.

“It’s scandalous that these people can break the rules, say and act as they wish, and yet there is no effective sanction in place. “This must change.”