Standby generator for Leeds Town Hall now in place

Specialist power providers Yorkshire Generators of Thirsk recently won a prestigious contract to supply and install a standby generator to Leeds Town Hall.

The 130 KVA unit may never be used but will be on permanent standby should there ever be a mains power cut at the Town Hall – an event which could have a catastrophic effect on the council’s ability to carry out its services to the city.

The 130KVA unit is on permanent stand-by to make sure the council is never without power

Managing director of Yorkshire Generators, Richard Ogden, said: “We were really pleased to be awarded the contract and to be able to supply such a vital piece of equipment to the council.

“Lowering the generator into position was reasonably straightforward but we had to ensure it was carried out with inch-perfect precision.”

Robert Pyke, emergency planning officer for Leeds City Council was very satisfied with the work carried out by the six-strong team.

He said: “The groundworks phase was scheduled for two days, however, the necessary work was completed in just one day.

“The staff completing this phase were knowledgeable, courteous and adhered to all health and safety legislation and the work itself was finished to a very high standard. The generator installation phase (including the lift plan) was again carried out to high standards.”

Yorkshire Generators Ltd was set up by Richard Ogden and Steven Dresser more than 10 years ago.

Their goal was to create a company that could provide temporary or permanent power to a wide range of businesses and they now offer a bespoke solution for any circumstance.

This could be making sure a factory, farm, chemical plant or office complex has the appropriate emergency back-up in place when disaster strikes, to giving event organisers the power they need to hold a wedding, race meeting or music festival away from mains electricity.

From mobile self-propelled lighting towers that will bring daylight to an area in the middle of the night, to generators that can power a village, the company prides itself on its attention to detail to make sure that every application has sufficient power to run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, causing minimal disruption to others.

With a comprehensive selection of new and used generators available for hire or for sale at any time, mainly SDMO, FG Wilson and CAT, they can cater for any situation; from a domestic requirement of as little as 6 Kva right through to a heavy-duty, major industrial plant needing 1250 Kva of guaranteed power.

The service doesn’t stop with the sale and hire of generating equipment, the company also offers installation along with servicing and maintenance packages, including the supply of control equipment that make the generators turn on automatically when needed, and switch off again when mains power has been resumed.

“Its all a matter of surveying and understanding each individual application before quantifying the right amount of power needed for the job,” said Richard.

“Every job is different and therefore the specification is tailored to suit each customer’s individual requirements.”

So for a no obligation survey please call the office now on 01845 527486 or visit www.yorkshiregenerators.co.uk