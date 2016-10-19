Star-studded national audio awards celebrates best of industry in Leeds

An inaugural national awards ceremony celebrating excellence in the best of the audio instrustry sounded off at Leeds’s First Direct Arena tonight (Wednesday).

The star-studded evening, hosted by BBC radio broadcaster Sara Cox, included performances from Leeds band the Kaiser Chiefs and singers Rick Astley and Gregory Porter.

Winners of the first Audio Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS) were announced during the ceremony, organised by The Radio Academy, Leeds Beckett University and LeedsBID.

Top-prize winners included BBC Radio Foyle for Best News Coverage, BBC Radio 1’s Greg James for Best Entertainment Production and Hallam FM for Best Local Station.

Roger Cutsforth, managing director of The Radio Academy said: “Congratulations to all our Gold, Silver and Bronze winners this evening - what a fantastic celebration of UK radio and audio.

"The inaugural ARIAS have been a very positive first step in establishing, a high profile, national awards event outside London and we’re delighted they’ve have been so well supported, with attendance surpassing any other radio awards ceremony.

“That achievement shows not only that an industry as vibrant as ours needs to celebrate with its own cross-sector national awards ceremony, but also that our hosts Leeds has provided the perfect partnership for this newly launched event. "

The first ARIAS awards were organised to recognise innovation and excellence in all audio mediums - including podcasting, streaming and audio books.

There were also accolades for the BBC 1Xtra’s MistaJam, Heat Radio and Absolute Radio across the 16 award categories at the ceremony

Andrew Fryer, dean of the School of Film, Music and Performing Arts at Leeds Beckett, said: “We were delighted to support the ARIAS in Leeds and congratulations to all of the winners.

"Our students were able to gain a great deal of practical experience at the event as well as a unique insight into the radio and live events industries.

"This has undoubtedly provided them with enhanced employability kills and the inspiration to follow their future career aspirations."

The ceremony was followed by an exclusive after-show party for Radio Academy members at the city venue, with DJ sets from Radio X DJ and Inspiral Carpet member, Clint Boon and The Utah Saints.

The full list of winners:

Best News Coverage

GOLD: The Buncrana Pier Tragedy - BBC Radio Foyle

SILVER: A New Life in Europe: The Dhnie Family - BBC Radio 4

BRONZE: PM: Jo Cox’s Murder - BBC Radio 4

Best Entertainment Production

GOLD: Greg James - BBC Radio 1

SILVER: The Christian O’Connell Breakfast Show - Absolute Radio

BRONZE: The Pin - BBC Radio 4

Best Audio Dramatisation

GOLD: Lament - BBC Radio Drama London for Radio 4

SILVER: Cuttin’ It - BBC Radio Drama London for Radio 4

BRONZE: BBC Radio Merseyside

Best National Speech Breakfast Show

GOLD: Today - BBC Radio 4

SILVER: 5 Live Breakfast - BBC Radio 5 Live

BRONZE: Good Morning Scotland - BBC Radio Scotland

Best Local Breakfast Show

GOLD: Georgey at Breakfast - BBC Radio York

SILVER: Sam and Amy – Gem

BRONZE: Morgan in the Morning - BBC Radio Stoke

Best National Music Breakfast Show

GOLD: The Chris Evans Breakfast Show - BBC Radio 2

SILVER: The Christian O’Connell Breakfast Show - Absolute Radio

BRONZE: Emily Segal - heat Radio

Best Sports Show

GOLD: 606 - Shooting Shark Productions for BBC Radio 5 Live

SILVER: Boro Are Back! - BBC Tees

BRONZE: 5 live Sport - BBC Radio 5 live

Best Digital Audio Service

GOLD: audioBoom

SILVER: Live @ Wimbledon Radio - IMG Radio on behalf of the All England Lawn Tennis Club

BRONZE: Acast

Podcast of the Year

GOLD: The Story of Izzy Dix - BBC Newsbeat

SILVER: The Modern Mann - Rethink Audio

BRONZE: Storytime with Boon - This Is Distorted

Best Digital Innovation

GOLD: The BBC iPlayer Radio App

SILVER: BBC Radio 2 Country

BRONZE: Acast

Audio Moment of the Year

GOLD: The Boy Who Gave His Heart Away - TBI Media for BBC Radio 4

SILVER: Where are you going New York, Loftus Media for BBC World Service

BRONZE: The Archers: Helen Stabs Rob - BBC Radio Drama Birmingham for Radio 4

The Radio Academy Award

Sound Digital for D2

Speech Broadcaster of the Year

GOLD: Stephen Nolan - BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live

SILVER: Kirsty Young - Desert Island Discs, BBC Radio 4

BRONZE: Nihal - BBC Asian Network

Music Broadcaster of the Year

GOLD: MistaJam - BBC Radio 1Xtra

SILVER: Jamie Cullum - Folded Wing for BBC Radio 2

BRONZE: Stephen McCauley - BBC Radio Foyle

Best Local Station

GOLD: Hallam FM

SILVER: Forth 1

BRONZE: BBC Essex

Best National Station

GOLD: BBC Radio 2

SILVER: BBC Radio 1Xtra

BRONZE: Absolute Radio