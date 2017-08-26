Star Trek to provide next generation of illuminations as it lights up Blackpool

Blackpool will boldly go where no-one has gone before with the first intergalactic switch-on of the world-famous illuminations.

A special Star Trek sequence will launch the resort’s annual spectacular stretching along the resort’s Promenade, which organisers promise will be “totally unique”.

The announcement completes the line-up for this year’s event on Friday, September 1 which will also feature live performances from Example, DJ Wire, Diversity, Conor Maynard and Louisa Johnson.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted that one of the world’s most iconic TV franchises is to take part in this year’s illuminations switch-on.

“A huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes to produce what should be another truly memorable event.

“This year’s switch-on ceremony will be delivered in a totally unique and innovative way, creating a spectacular launchpad for the 2017 illuminations season.

“We can’t wait to see it unfold on the night.”

The resort already has a strong relationship with the Star Trek franchise with an interactive exhibition on the Golden Mile and features within the illuminations. The popular sci-fi drama is set to return to TV screens next month with new series Star Trek: Discovery.