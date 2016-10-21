Start-up takes off with office move

Sports analytics start-up Equotion has moved into new offices at Bowcliffe Hall in Yorkshire, the former home of an aviation pioneer.

It is the latest development for the company which completed its first round of fundraising this summer, appointed a new non-executive chairman and signed its first international deal. It uses predictive technology to analyse vast amounts of data to select outcomes in sporting events.

The technology has been developed by Dr Tim Drye, a statistician and physicist.

Equotion believes that sports betting could become as reliable and consistent as the stock market whilst generating even greater returns for private investors.

Chief executive James Waterhouse said: “We are delighted to establish our base at Bowcliffe Hall in Bramham, near Leeds

“This place has been a centre of innovation for more than 100 years. The last owner Robert Blackburn was one of the pioneers of flight.”

He added: “It’s nice to be somewhere that has been connected with innovation for this amount of time.”

The company was previously based in Ilkley.

Equotion has attracted significant investment from Gordon Black, former chairman of Peter Black and serial entrepreneur, and Graham Martin, a third generation bookmaker and the founder of Bonne Terre, the licence holder for Sky Betting and Gaming, who has become non-executive chairman.

Following the fundraising, the company signed a white-label agreement with Cardinal House Group which will allow them to take its predictive technology into Australia, New Zealand and Asia through their tie ups with both internet and mobile operators across the Asia Pacific region.

Equotion will provide data analytics, web services to the Australian provider of online social gaming products and gambling platforms.

The company is also starting to attract subscribers for its tipster engine, which provides daily tips on horse races.

Its software combs through 500 million pieces of publicly available information from seven years of past performance to single out the runners and riders most likely to win.

The company said that its selections are accurate up to 35 per cent of the time, depending on the race course, and hit 27 per cent accuracy when investors follow the betting recommendations.

The company added that more than 60 per cent of its selections are placed in their races.