Stay cool in bed with new climate control range

The height of summer is fast approaching. More often than not, this can mean warm, muggy weather, resulting in an uncomfortable night’s sleep.

Though little can be done to alter the temperature outside, you can have control over how warm you are under the covers.

Slumberdown’s Climate Control range is specifically designed to regulate body temperature throughout the night. Its Advansa® fibre technology actively draws excess heat and moisture away from the body as you sleep, helping to prevent overheating. The more heat generated by the body, the harder the duvet will work to keep you cool. If you’re already cool, the process is slowed right down so you don’t get too cold either!

The 4.5tog duvet is super light and comfortable, making it ideal for summer. It’s also non-allergenic, and fully machine washable.

For those still struggling to keep cool at night, Sally Hotchin at Slumberdown has some top tips.

1. Keep blinds and curtains closed during the day. Having the room as dark as possible, without any sunlight with significantly reduce the temperature of the bedroom.

2. Try to choose light coloured bed linen. As with clothing, dark colours consume the heat and light colours reflect it, so stick to whites and pale pastel colours.

3. When at home, keep your bedroom door and windows open wherever possible. It seems like an obvious step, but allowing as much air into the room as possible will really help you stay cooler.

4. Wear light, breathable cotton pyjamas. Stay clear of anything fleecy and thick.

The Slumberdown Climate Control collection is available online and in-store at Aldi until June 26, 2017 .

RRP:

Double 4.5 Tog Duvet £9.99

King Size Double Duvet £11.99

Pillows, 2 Pack £5.99

Pillow Protector, 2 Pack £3.99

Double Mattress Protector £6.99

King Size Mattress Protector £7.99

For more information about Slumberdown’s bedding range, please visit: www.slumberdown.co.uk