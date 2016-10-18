Steam dream: Flying Scotsman passes through Leeds

Iconic locomotive the Flying Scotsman passed through Leeds today - to the delight of trainspotters.

The famous engine was returning from the East Lancashire heritage railway at Castleton to York via Settle, Skipton, Keighley, Leeds and Castleford - a journey which includes a crossing of the dramatic Ribblehead Viaduct.

The Flying Scotsman goes over Whitehall Bridge, Leeds. PIC: Simon Hulme

The special train’s movements are dictated by faster passenger services, meaning it will wait in the vicinity of Leeds Station during its journey to allow other trains to pass.

It arrived at Whitehall Junction from Kirkstall Forge, to the south of the station, and was expected to wait for seven minutes before moving to Engine Shed Junction, where it will sit until 4.58pm.

It was then due to pass through Hunslet, Stourton, Woodlesford, Methley and Castleford on its final leg to York’s National Railway Museum.

The locomotive has been chartered by West Coast Railways, a heritage travel company.

The LNER Class A3 engine was built in Doncaster in 1923 to work the London-Edinburgh route, and it became the first steam locomotive to clock 100mph during a record run in 1934. After being retired in 1963, it has been restored and is now owned by the National Railway Museum.