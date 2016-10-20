Steel in place for Sheffield Steel City House scheme

IT is the new flagship building in Sheffield’s centre that is dubbed after the city’s proud industrial heritage.

And now, the soon-to-be-completed Steel City House, is finally living up to its name having taken delivering of the first steel works in its dramatic reconstruction.

The first steel work is now in place as the latest stage of construction works on site at the �10 million redevelopment of Steel City House on West Street in Sheffield City Centre.

Three steel bridges, each weighing two tons, were lifted into place using a giant tower crane for the £10m redevelopment on West Street. The bridges will provide the basis for the Grade A office spaces within the finished building.

John Scotting, managing director of Scott’s Developments, who acquired the property last summer, said: “Seeing the steel for the bridges slot into place was extremely satisfying for everyone involved in the project.

“We’ve reconfigured the entire ground floor and the space inside the building has really opened up over the last few months – something new is happening each week and we’re right on schedule to deliver the high-specification office and workspace we set out to achieve last year.”

Property agents for Steel City House are Knight Frank, Commercial Property Partners and Bowcliffe.