Steph McGovern to present flagship awards

BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern has been confirmed as the presenter for this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

Ms McGovern, who also presents the popular consumer programme Watchdog, will present the marquee awards event on November 2 at New Dock Hall at Leeds’s Royal Armouries Museum.

This year’s shortlist will be published on Thursday of this week.

Ms McGovern said: “I am delighted to be presenting at this year’s The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards. Yorkshire is home to some of the best businesses in the country and I am sure they will be well-represented in the shortlist. I look forward to seeing everyone on November 2.”

The news comes as tickets for the event officially go on sale. They can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventstop.co.uk/event/745/ypbusinessexcellence.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “We are delighted to have Steph on board for this year’s event.

“As one of the country’s top broadcasters, an authoritative business commentator and a proud northerner, she was a natural choice for the event.”

This year’s main sponsors for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards are global law firm DLA Piper and professional services giant Grant Thornton who are backing the companies turning over £50m and companies turning over between £10m and £50m categories respectively.

Additional categories include:

- Companies turning over up to £10m

- Apprenticeship (sponsored by Yorkshire Building Society)

- Leadership (sponsored by Provident Financial)

- Commercial Space (sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport)

- Entrepreneur ( sponsored by Leeds Beckett University)

- Young Business (sponsored by First Direct)

- Employer (sponsored by Cascade HR)

- Technology (sponsored by CityFibre)

- Diversity (sponsored by Sky Bet and Gaming)

- Exporter

- Turnover