Sterling slump boosts fashion retailer Asos

Online fashion retailer Asos has bolstered its outlook after sterling's slump since the Brexit vote helped trigger a significant surge in international sales.
The group, whose high-profile fans include singer Rita Ora and US First Lady Michelle Obama, said it is pencilling in full-year sales to be 25 to 30 per cent higher after international figures leapt 52 per cent in the four months to the end of December.
The firm said its global business was lifted after it reinvested the currency boost from the Brexit-hit pound and benefits from US import duty.
Asos, which stands for As Seen on Screen, also drove home a strong performance in the UK, with sales climbing 18 per cent.
Chief executive Nick Beighton said the retailer had built on a strong performance over the festive period.
"Following record sales over cyber weekend and the Christmas trading period, I'm pleased to report a strong start to the year.
"A 50 per cent-plus increase in international sales is a stand-out performance. UK sales growth at 18 per cent was a strong performance in a more promotional market.
"With sales for the year now expected to be up by around 25 per cent to 30 per cent, we're accelerating our infrastructure investment to handle that growth.
"Asos remains well set to meet its longer-term ambitions as a result of the hard work and commitment of the team."
The firm, which has its main warehouse in Barnsley, said capital expenditure for the financial year would come in between £150m and £170m.