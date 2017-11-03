‘Still work to do’ to aid South Yorkshire residents affected by HS2 route

Two South Yorkshire MPs say there is “still work to be done” in securing the best possible compensation deal for residents affected by the proposed HS2 line running through the county.

Sir Kevin Barron and John Healey said they would continue lobbying the Government after it announced the high speed line would take the so-called ‘M18 route’, with a spur to Sheffield city centre, rather than stopping at Meadowhall.

Sir Kevin Barron (photo by Richard Maude)

They met HS2 Minister Paul Maynard last week alongside representatives from local HS2 action groups, who presented research about the impact on local homes. They said in a statement afterwards: “Residents in our area are set to have their lives upended by HS2 so it was important that we as MPs and our local action groups had the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions of the minister face-to-face.

“Regrettably, the Government is determined to press ahead with the M18 route but this does not mean the fight is over. There is still work to be done to secure the best possible compensation deal for residents and in finalising the route so that our area faces the least possible disruption.”

The statement said the Minister agreed to look at evidence of the relative economic benefits of the M18 and Meadowhall routes and “consider an independent report assessing the two”.

But a Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “The Minister didn’t agree to an independent report. He said that he would write responses to John Healey and Kevin Barron and address their questions with a response, including the question about the two routes. She added: “The Secretary of State has made his decision on the route.”