Sting’s last ship sets sail

Sting’s debut musical The Last Ship is coming to Yorkshire starring Jimmy Nail. As tickets go on sale, Catherine Scott meets the megastar who is going back to his roots.

It premieres at Northern Stage, Gateshead, on Monday, March 12 where it will stay for four weeks before going on a national tour until Saturday July 7.

left to right Jimmy Nail. Sting and Lorne Campbell, artistic director of Northern Stage who is directing The Last Ship, written by Sting and starring Jimmy Nail

The Last Ship will be at Leeds Grand Theatre from Monday, April 30 to Saturday, May 5, For tickets call the box office on 0844 8482700 or visit the website at leedsgrandtheatre.com

It will be at York Theatre Royal from Monday, June 25 to Saturday, June 30.

For tickets call the box office on 01904 623568 or visit the website at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Lee Charnley and Gareth Southgate sat behind Sting and Jimmy Nail as they watched Newcastle play football at ST James' Park

Sting left the North East to follow his dream of becoming a rock star