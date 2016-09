A stolen car rammed police vehicles during a pursuit from Leeds to Wakefield yesterday.

The silver Mini Cooper, which had been reported as stolen, travelled through Ossett and Horbury with police on its tail.

It rammed police cars before being forced to stop in Cross Lane in the Thornes area of Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit said an arrest had been made following the pursuit.

