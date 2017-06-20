Stone Roses in Leeds: All you need to know

Tonight seminal British indie band Stone Roses play the first of their two night residency at Leeds’s First Direct Arena.

The Manchester four piece are playing in the city as part of a five date UK tour which has seen them play Belfast and Wembley Stadium and takes them to Glasgow’s Hampden Park this weekend.

But, for tonight and tomorrow night, it is all about Leeds.

The gigs are the first time the band have played in Leeds since 1995, around a year before their traumatic break up.

The band, comprising frontman Ian Brown, guitarist John Squire, bassist Mani and drummer Reni, reformed in 2011 and have since released two singles with the promise of a new record, their first since 1994’s the Second Coming.

The first thing to note is that there is no support act as such for both of the Leeds gigs but a DJ, listed as DJ Phil, is set to play prior to the band’s set.

The band are due on stage around 8.30pm. Set times on the two UK dates to date have run to around two hours.

Secondly is the security, and this is important. A message to gig goers has made clear there will be a strict policy concerning bags, with no backpacks or large bags to be allowed in.

“No backpacks, holdalls, suitcases will be admitted into the venue,” the message read.

“Patrons will be refused entry if they attempt to enter the venue with the prohibited item.

“Patrons with accessible and medical requirements/equipment will be considered on an individual basis but encouraged to contact the venue in advance for ease of entry.

“There will be no temporary storage facilities for such items within the venue and it will be left to the patron to find a safe temporary facility to hold the item. The venue will not be responsible for late admission or non-admission as a result of this policy.

“All remaining bags will be searched.”

Thirdly tickets. The name of the person who purchased the tickets will be printed on them, with security likely to ask for photographic identity to ensure the purchaser is in attendance.

Finally, and this is where you may not want further information, the setlist.

Song choices have varied slightly during the gigs so far. If you want to know what to expect click here.

Reviews of the gigs so far have been uniformly positive, with praise for Reni’s drumming in particular.