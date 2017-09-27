'Stop your son vandalizing or your property will also be damaged:' Sheffield mum contacts police after receiving threatening letter

A Sheffield mum has contacted police after receiving a letter which warned that her property would be damaged if her non-existent son didn't stop his vandalism.

The mum, who doesn't wish to be named, shared a photo of the note, littered with spelling mistakes, on Facebook after it turned up at her home in Shiregreen.

The note, written on a piece of white card, reads: "Stop your son vandalizing (sic) other people's property otherwize (sic) your property will be damaged! Also."

The letter was sent to her home in Nethershire Lane, addressed to "the occupier."

Writing on her own Facebook page, she posted: "Recieved this letter this morning posted by Royal Mail.

"As most of you will be aware I don't have a son just a daughter which is the reason I'm posting this.

"I don't want someone coming to my family home and damaging it in any way as I have a young child to protect.

"Obviously this person has got the wrong address and I would like to make them aware of that before this turns into anything more than just a letter.

"Police also have been informed. Please share this post to inform the sender which I'm guessing is from the S5 Shiregreen area that I do not have a son and they have sent this to the wrong house."

The post has already been shared more than 250 times.