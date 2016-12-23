Storm Barbara: Three flood alerts in place in Yorkshire

Three flood alerts are in place in Yorkshire tonight amid concerns about rainfall linked to Storm Barbara.

The alerts, meaning there is a possibility of flooding, are expected to remain in place for several days.

They apply to the River Calder Upper Catchment in West Yorkshire and the Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck near Skipton in North Yorkshire.

The Environment Agency said it was a precautionary measure due to the rainfall forecast but it did not expect to issue flood warnings.

It said: “The first band of rain is now clearing. Although the impact on river levels has been minimal, there have been reports of some surface water flooding.”

An alert is also in place on North Sea Coast at Bridlington, due to windblown spray as a result of heavy winds associated with Storm Barbara.

Localised flooding was forecast around high tides today and tomorrow, with the South Pier of particular concern.