Street cordoned off by police in Sheffield following incident

A street in Sheffield was cordoned off last night following a serious incident.

Mason Lathe Road, in Shiregreen was taped off by police early yesterday evening.

Eye witnesses heard shouting and said that armed police were at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that a stabbing had taken place and that a person had a gun.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "All I heard was smashing noises so I looked up out of the window and a car had reversed up the drive very fast, and from what I saw a few lads jumped out of the car with baseball bats, and began smashing things up with them, and even attacking whoever lived there, I believe."

He added: "The car began pulling off the drive and reversing quickly about five times trying to run them over, smash into them.

"After someone came out of the house with a gun, which I thought was just an air rifle, but it turned out to be a pump shotgun and he aimed it and started walking towards them.

"Someone was shouting just shoot them, and they all scattered and drove off."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed an 'incident' had taken place, but was unable to give more details at this time.