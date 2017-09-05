Building products firm Alumasc has reported record annual results and said its Timloc housebuilding products division is on track to move into a new factory in Goole early next year.

Alumasc has plans to move to a new 89,000 sq ft facility in the East Yorkshire town as Timloc expands its UK market coverage amid strong demand for new houses.

​The firm said ​group revenues ​rose​ 14​ per cent​ to £104.8m ​in the year to June 30, ​reflect​ing​ strong export sales growth, together with continued growth in​ ​the UK.

Operating margins in ​the second half​ recovered to ​the previous year​'s​ levels of 9.2​ per cent​ after absorbing​ ​over £1m of additional material costs during the year, mainly arising from the depreciation of ​s​terling.

​The group's Housebuilding & Ancillary Products​ division reported a 12 per cent increase in revenue to £9.6m, reflecting Timloc’s success ​as it branches out into the South East, South West, South Coast and Scotland.

​The group's chief executive ​Paul Hooper​ said:​ ​“Our order books and the level of specifications and enquiries in the pre-order pipeline remain strong across the​ ​group.

​"​The ​b​oard is conscious of the wider economic and political uncertainties at the current time. Nonetheless, in view of​ ​the strategic positioning of our building products businesses in specialised growth markets and the significant​ ​further opportunities for international development at Levolux and Gatic, ​we believe Alumasc can continue​ ​to perform well in 2017/18 and beyond.”

A​nalyst David Buxton at FinnCap said: "F​ull year​ results were in line with expectations. Some pricing pressure has been seen, but action taken on pricing saw margin increase from 8.2​ per cent​ in ​the first half​ to 9.2​ per cent in the second half.

"The slight delay in the settlement of the large US Levolux project saw cash about £1.0m lower than expected, but this has now rectified.

​"​Minimal changes to forecasts leave the shares trading on an attractive P/E of 8.0​ times​ and yield of 4.9​ per cent​ and our 225p price target highlights our continued ​'​Buy​'​ rating.​"​