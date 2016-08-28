Students at UTC Leeds to benefit from link with technology company aql

A university Technical College has agreed a partnership with Leeds-based technology company aql.

UTC Leeds, which opens next month, has joined forces with aql. The school will benefit from exceptional connectivity for students, staff and visitors thanks to the agreement which is being part-funded by the Leeds-based technology company.

Staff at aql will also team up with teachers and students to develop and host technical workshops.

Mark Kennedy, principal of UTC Leeds, said: “We’re very thankful to aql for providing us with ultrafast broadband and I’m sure our students will enjoy and benefit from the workshops being held. We’re looking forward to next month’s opening and kick-starting the new academic year with all of our students and partners.”

Dr Adam Beaumont, CEO and founder of aql, said: “Aql, a growing tech employer in Leeds, is excited to be working with UTC Leeds and alongside other academic institutions in the region, to help develop people with the skill set needed for our business.

“As part of this ongoing relationship, members of our tech team will be spending time with students and will be involved with the creation of modules and workshops.

“Aql is also supplying ultrafast broadband which is connected directly to lXleeds, the main internet exchange for the North of England that provides 1GB connectivity as well as connectivity to Janet, a high-speed network for the UK research and education community.”

UTCs are government-funded academies that provide 14 to 19-year-olds with an education focused on technical skills.