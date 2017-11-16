Stunning beermat images put Hull in the spotlight

Have your say

The winners of a competition to find the best images of Hull to go on beermats in pubs across the city have been announced.

The sixteen winners of the Hull Beermat Photography Festival were revealed last night.

Hull Fair by Paul Lakin

The selections, made by acclaimed photographer Martin Parr, were whittled down from thousands of entries - 4,500 on Instagram alone.

Festival organiser Graeme Oxby said: "This project has been a huge success in terms of encouraging people to get out their cameras and photograph Hull and East Yorkshire.

"Martin Parr must have had a very difficult job selecting the finalists and winners”.

Hull Beermat Photography Festival is part of Hull UK City of Culture 2017’s Creative Communities Programme.

Women on scooters by Pedro d'Oliveira

Parr’s own work exploring food culture in Hull on display at Humber Street Gallery as part of the Hull, Portrait of a City exhibition.

Martin Green, Director of Hull 2017, said: “Hull Beermat Photography Festival has really captured the imagination of people in the city with thousands of fantastic images flooding social media over the past couple of months.

“To have your work praised by such an outstanding photographer is a huge honour.”

The winners were: Michael Barnes-Wynters

*Bobby Beasley

*Keith Britten

*Ash Burnham

*Fran Evans

*Anthony Gilroy

*Alan Houghton

*Kurtis Hoyle

*Sally Johnson

*Paul Lakin

*Andrew Locking

*George Norris

*Pedro d’Oliveira

*Stuart Petch

*Jayne Selby

*Tracey Taylor