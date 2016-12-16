Stunning Scarborough snap impresses photo judges

A stunning image taken by a 12-year-old girl at a Scarborough attraction has been shortlisted for an RSPCA Young Photographer Award.

Rebecca Taylor snapped a fluorescent jellyfish suspended in water while visiting the Sea Life Centre from her home in Darlington, County Durham.

Her entry was the runner-up in the aged 12-15 category of the animal charity’s annual competition.

“This photo was taken at Scarborough Sea Life. I really like this photo as it is unique and quite surreal-looking. I have always been fascinated by jellyfish, their long stingers and beautiful patterns. Also how easily they move around and the way they move,” said Rebecca.

“I just love to be around them as they have so many exotic colours – I feel this photo sums up how beautiful and calming they are.”