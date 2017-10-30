Substantial cash haul stolen in Hull bank robbery

Have your say

A substantial amount of money has been taken in a bank robbery in Hull earlier today.

Police are investigating after a branch of Yorkshire Bank in Prospect Street was targeted this afternoon.

Two men are reported to have entered the bank shortly before 1pm and threatened a member of staff before escaping the premises on foot with their haul.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 213 of October 30, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.