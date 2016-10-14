Subway’s ‘Gloves for Subs’

As the long, dark nights set in and the temperature starts to drop, the SUBWAY brand is pleased to announce a new warming community initiative – SUBWAY Gloves for Subs – taking place across the Yorkshire region this month, aiming to help keep people in the local community warm this winter.

On Tuesday October 25, for one day only, between 11am–3pm, customers will be invited to donate a new pair of gloves to their local SUBWAY store in return for a six inch Sub and a drink for only £1. All items donated will be distributed to 14 local shelters, housing associations and projects across the region.

SUBWAY Developer and Franchisee, Deirdre Anderson said: “We’re delighted to be running the SUBWAY Gloves for Subs campaign across the region. Our aim is to keep the many people affected by the cold winter, warm through this initiative, so we encourage our regular customers to spread the word far and wide. Our staff will be on hand throughout the day to greet those who wish to donate a pair of gloves and ambassadors from local shelters will be in store to provide information on current projects and how people can get involved. We look forward to welcoming local residents and visitors into our stores to support this important day.”

Help make a difference this winter with SUBWAY Gloves for Subs

#Gloves4Subs

For more information regarding the campaign, visit your local SUBWAY® store or join the #Gloves4Subs conversation on Twitter to receive all the latest news and updates.

As the world’s largest specialist sandwich provider, the SUBWAY® brand currently has over 2,300 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Issued by McKenna Townsend on behalf of the SUBWAY brand.