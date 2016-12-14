Successful bid to boost heritage of old town

Hull has been selected as one of the first heritage action zones in England after successfully bidding for support to boost its Old Town.

The new scheme was established by Historic England earlier this year to unlock the potential of a town or city’s rich history in becoming a symbol of sustainable economic development and community life.

Hull City Council was selected as one of 10 local authorities to work with Historic England to develop a detailed proposal for its zone, which will be unveiled next March.

A spokeswoman for Historic England said: “Hull City Council submitted a proposal for the Old Town to be one of the first heritage action zones in England. The historic heart of the city has great potential to play a bigger role as a visitor destination and as a place to live and work. We are developing a detailed plan with the council which we hope to announce in 2017. “

According to Historic England, heritage zone status aims to help support sustainable development in a limited number of historic areas across England. To be considered for heritage action zone status, an area needs to be of significant historic interest, and able to contribute to the social, economic and environmental needs of a place.

Hull’s zone is centred largely on the Old Town conservation area, but also including Queens Gardens and the area of land between The Deep and the east landing of Scale Lane bridge.

Heritage action zones will be delivered through a partnership consisting of public, private and third sector organisations with projects delivered within a three-to-five-years time frame. According to a report submitted to the city council’s planning committee, it is believed that at least two other local authorities in the Yorkshire region have also submitted applications.