Such fun! Miranda star joins Delia at the Palace

PATRICIA Hodge, the actress whose credits are as diverse as Downton Abbey and Edward and Mrs Simpson, but who is best known to today’s audiences for her oft-repeated catchphrase, “Such fun!”on the BBC comedy Miranda, was at Buckingham Palace yesterday to collect her OBE.

Ms Hodge, who was born in Cleethorpes and attended Wintringham Girls’ Grammar School in Grimsby, made her West End debut in the 1972 production of the musical Pippin, directed by Bob Fosse at around the same time as he was making Cabaret.

She is also known for playing Margaret Thatcher in Ian Curteis’ BBC docu-drama about the Falklands conflict.

She was among a coterie of celebrities to receive honours from the Queen yesterday. The TV chef Delia Smith, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to cookery, said afterwards that she thought cooking had become “very poncy, very chefy”, and that she did not like the current trend for “theatre on a plate”.

“If I get one more plate put in front of me with six dots of sauce on it, I will go mad,” she said.

Meanwhile, the four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah said receiving his knighthood had been an “incredible” moment that he never imagined would happen.