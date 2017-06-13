Sugar processing plant could be built at former Ferrybridge power station site

Up to 300 jobs could be created if plans for a sugar processing plant at the former Ferrybridge C Power Station go ahead.

Proposals have emerged for the construction of a “state-of-the-art sugar beet processing plant” at the Knottingley site.

Planning documents show that Al Khaleej International Ltd is planning to apply for permission for the scheme.

The company has asked Wakefield Council for its views on the project ahead of a full planning application being drawn up.

A scoping report submitted to the authority said: “The proposed development will regenerate the site and provide employment at the plant for between 200 and 300 people and involve a supply chain of circa 3,500 British farmers in the sourcing of sugar beet from a large area of predominantly North East England.”

The proposal comes after hundreds of people lost their jobs with the closure of the power station in March 2016 and nearby Kellingley Colliery in December 2015.

Documents outline the proposed development of a sugar beet processing plant, with ancillary buildings, four storage containers, car parking and landscaping on the site’s old coal storage yard.

They state: “The plant would process between 24,000 and 36,000 tonnes of sugar beet during the harvest season (September to March) per day, with warehouse and packaging operations taking place 24 hours per day.”

It would take deliveries, around the clock, and would produce around 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes of refined sugar every day.

The company proposes to start construction work on site early next year and commence business there by September 2020.

The Express understands a similar application has been submitted for land in Knaresborough.