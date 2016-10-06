Super-rare car to be auctioned in Huddersfield

A Huddersfield firm is accepting bids on a rare car which is believed to be one of only two remaining in the world.

The Venturi Atlantique 300 BiTurbo, finished in Ferrari azzurro blue, is the same model which impressed Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond when he road tested it back in 1998, and it is known for its rarity. It is now being auctioned by Walker Singleton Assett Management.

Venturi only produced 700 cars during their entire existence, with 13 of them being Atlantique 300 BiTurbos. Of these, only two of the RHD edition were thought to have been produced.

The car has passed through a small number of collectors and is now being sold on behalf of liquidators alongside a Ferrari 308.

Allan Chapman of Walker Singleton said:

“During the period of time the cars have been in our control a number of parties have enquired on their availability,

especially the Venturi. I envisage marketing will draw out additional interest and the auction provides the platform for those with interest to bid. With the collector market, especially for rare, well-presented cars, still proving strong I think the Venturi will draw interest.”

The cars are to be listed online, with viewing by prior appointment. The auction draws to a close on Friday November 4. Further details are available from www.walkersingleton.co.uk

