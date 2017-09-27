Superstar 'Da Vinci Code' author set for Harrogate visit

It's only days to the exciting arrival of a global best-selling author in Harrogate.

Having attracted Harry Potter writer JK Rowling to Harrogate in 2014, Harrogate International Festivals is presenting an appearance by The Da Vinci Code’s Dan Brown in less than two weeks' time

The visit to the Royal Hall in Harrogate by the American thriller writer on October 9 will be this superstar writer’s only UK public event.

Tickets are going fast for Harrogate International Festivals’ exclusive UK launch of Dan Brown’s, new thriller, Origin, in partnership with WHSmith.

Victoria Ibbertson, literature festivals manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Dan Brown to Harrogate.

“The fact that he and his publishers, Penguin, have chosen to launch Origin with us is testimony to our festival’s reputation for positioning Harrogate as one of the country’s leading literary destinations.”

Brown’s spellbinding new novel sees the return of Robert Langdon, Harvard professor of symbology and religious iconology, as he arrives at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to attend the unveiling of a discovery that “will change the face of science forever”.

Three of his previous Robert Langdon novels have been adapted for the screen by Ron Howard, starring Tom Hanks.